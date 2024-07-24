The surprising rise of the L.L.Bean tote bag as an unlikely fashion statement

An iconic canvas tote bag that has been a favorite among outdoors enthusiasts for decades is finding new life as a trendy accessory in fashion circles. The simple Boat and Tote bag from L.L.Bean, first introduced in 1944, has captured attention on social media in recent years with witty monograms that poke fun at the bag's down-to-earth roots.

The durable tote was designed over 80 years ago for the practical purpose of hauling blocks of ice but has since become known for its versatility. Today it remains a go-to for carrying essentials like books, gym clothes, travel gear and more. What's brought fresh buzz is creative customers personalizing their bags with cheeky sayings that parody luxury brands or add humor. New Yorker Gracie Wiener helped spark the movement by displaying totes inscribed with “Psycho” and “Prada” on Instagram.

This caught on through viral sharing on platforms like TikTok. Now customers experiment with witty phrases testing the limits of the monogramming policy. Demand has surged, with sales up 64% in just two years. Analysts note growing interest in simpler, affordable accessories compared to expensive designer bags. The customizable tote satisfies both function and self-expression for an attainable price of around $55.

Celebrities have taken to the bag as well, spotted with it in Manhattan and Los Angeles. Its revival mirrors trends favoring practical items with personality. Eight decades after humble beginnings hauling ice, the L.L.Bean staple has found new life as an unconventional status symbol with mass appeal. Its story shows how social sharing and customization can breathe fresh life into unexpected classics.