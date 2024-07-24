Customs duty cut on mobile phones may lead to lower retail prices and increased smartphone adoption

Presenting a growth-oriented Budget yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman provided a boost for consumers by announcing a reduction in import taxes on mobile phones and associated items. With the industry reaching maturity in India, lowering duties could help drive further demand and market competitiveness.

As part of measures to promote local electronics manufacturing, basic customs duty (BCD) on imported mobile phones, their printed circuit board assemblies (PCBAs), and chargers has been trimmed to 15% from the earlier 20%. This move aims to make such products more affordable for buyers. The finance minister pointed out that domestic output of smartphones has grown three-fold while exports have surged 100 times in six years, reflecting the sector's rising capabilities.

Experts say the duty cut is well-timed, as brands may pass on part of the tax savings to end customers through lower price tags. This could fuel sales in the highly price-sensitive segment. The lowered levies will also increase competition amongst providers seeking to gain market share. Some handset makers have already expressed hope that demand and spending will receive an upturn owing to Budget announcements.

On the production front, the reduction is expected to offer incentives to players expanding local value addition. Certain mobile phone components will now be exempted from import taxes as well, to cut input costs. While a hike in PCBA duties aims to enhance indigenous component manufacturing over time.

In conclusion, the 5% reduction in BCD on telecom devices and accessories could play a key role in strengthening the purchasing power of citizens and catalyzing the overall smartphone ecosystem. Judicious tax policies often assist wider socio-economic development.