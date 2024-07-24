Meta releases record-breaking 405 billion parameter AI model Llama 3.1 as open-source

Meta has announced the release of its new language model Llama 3.1, touting it as the “world's largest and most capable” openly available AI. With 405 billion parameters, Llama 3.1 marks a significant milestone in the development of generative pre-trained models.

In a strategic move, Meta is offering Llama 3.1 for free as an open-source resource. While commercial players like OpenAI and Anthropic focus on proprietary models, Meta aims to drive the field forward through collaboration. Mark Zuckerberg noted the company is “actively building partnerships so that more companies can develop unique solutions.”

Llama 3.1 significantly surpasses earlier versions in abilities like knowledge, translation and tool usage. However, it remains text-based unlike rivals investing in multi-modal AI. Still, Meta asserts Llama 3.1 is highly capable at software navigation – an area of growing importance.

The release underscores Meta's technical leadership, built on partnerships with Nvidia. However, open-sourcing carries financial risks. Experts say the approach expands Meta's developer community while competitors maintain control over the most advanced techniques.

Only time will tell if open collaboration or private development best progresses AI. For now, Llama 3.1 highlights Meta's determination to lead through transparency and partnership in this explosive yet sensitive field.