Tech leaders praise budget 2024 focus on fostering innovation

Tech Leaders Applaud Focus on Innovation in Union Budget 2024

The Union Budget 2024 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has received praise from leading technology companies for its emphasis on fostering innovation in India's rapidly growing tech industry. Key players in sectors such as software, hardware and emerging technologies welcomed steps taken to boost investment and job creation through initiatives promoting research, accessibility and entrepreneurship.

One of the notable measures for the sector was the reduction in customs duties on mobile devices and components like chargers and circuit boards. This move aims to enhance affordability and uptake of smartphones across different income segments of the population. The setting up of a Rs. 1000 crore venture capital fund for space technology was also highlighted, with the goal of multiplying India's share in the global space economy over the coming decade through support for local startups and enterprises.

Leaders from Microsoft, Salesforce, Deloitte and others commended the balanced approach of generating opportunities through areas like employment, skills-building and empowering small businesses. Nurturing a talent pool geared towards technologies of the future like AI was a recurring theme, with announcements on internship programs and educational loans receiving praise. Strengthening of digital infrastructure and the continued focus on job creation especially for women and first-time workers was welcomed. Many noted that such measures will aid sustainable and inclusive economic progress nationwide.

Comments from the founders of young companies demonstrated optimism about the positive signal sent out to budding entrepreneurs. The removal of the ‘angel tax', simplified FDI norms and new credit schemes for MSMEs could together energize the startup environment. The overarching development vision aligned well with the budget's stress on research, manufacturing and tapping our demographic dividend through widespread training initiatives.

Overall, there was consensus that Budget 2024 serves as an important step towards realizing India's full potential as a global digital powerhouse. Backed by a pro-innovation policy framework, the country is well-placed to cement its status as a leading innovation hub and a preferred investment destination for the technology sector.