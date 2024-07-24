back to top
Search
    SportsIndia's promising debutants eye glory at Paris Olympics
    Sports

    India’s promising debutants eye glory at Paris Olympics

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    's rising stars set to shine bright at Paris

    As the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Olympics draws closer, India will be fielding a strong contingent of not just proven medal hopefuls but also a batch of promising debutants who are capable of springing big surprises. These emerging athletes have already shown glimpses of their immense potential on the global stage and will be looking to announce their arrival in style in Paris.

    Some of the fresh faces who could light up the Olympics include shooters Sift Kaur Samra and Esha Singh, archer Dhiraj Bommadevara, boxer Preeti Sai Pawar, swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu, wrestlers Reetika Hooda and Antim Panghal, hockey midfielder Raj Kumar Pal, judoka Tulika Maan and table tennis sensation Sreeja Akula.

    While it will be their first appearance at the mega quadrennial event, these athletes are no strangers to success. Samra is the defending Asian Games gold medallist in rifle shooting and also owns the record. Shotgun prodigy Esha has shone consistently in recent competitions. Archer Bommadevara already has an Asiad medal and shooter Preeti comes from a powerhouse of a sporting state in .

    Swimmer Dhinidhi, at 14, will be the youngest member of the contingent but has proven her mettle at senior nationals. Wrestlers Reetika and Antim have Worlds experience behind them despite their young age. Midfielder Raj and judoka Tulika have shown they can more than hold their own at the continental level. Table tennis superstar Sreeja is bidding to become the country's first paddler to return with an Olympic medal.

    With their hunger to achieve and skill level equivalent to seasoned players, this fresh batch is ready to stamp their class on sport's greatest stage and could very well end India's long wait for a summer Games gold. Under the bright lights of Paris, some of these rising stars are destined for glory.

    Previous article
    Shafali Verma’s career-best powers India to victory over Nepal in Women’s Asia Cup
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Shafali Verma’s career-best powers India to victory over Nepal in Women’s Asia Cup

    Northlines Northlines -
    India's winning streak in the Women's Asia Cup 2022...

    Paris 2024 Olympics Village pioneering 60% plant-based menu to slash carbon emissions

    Northlines Northlines -
    With the Paris 2024 Olympics less than a year...

    Younis Khan certain Pakistan cricket would have flourished more under Bob Woolmer

    Northlines Northlines -
    Former Pakistan cricket captain Younis Khan believes the country's...

    Abhinav Bindra Awarded Olympic Order for Inspiring Generations of Indian Athletes

    Northlines Northlines -
    Indian shooting legend Abhinav Bindra has added another prestigious...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shafali Verma’s career-best powers India to victory over Nepal in Women’s...

    Paris 2024 Olympics Village pioneering 60% plant-based menu to slash carbon...

    4 Govt employees dismissed for ‘deep involvement’ in anti-national activities