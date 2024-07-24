back to top
Search
    Life StyleTelevision star Hina Khan promotes positive thinking while battling stage 3 breast...
    Life Style

    Television star Hina Khan promotes positive thinking while battling stage 3 breast cancer

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actress Embraces Positive Thinking in Battle Against Advanced Cancer

    One of television's most popular stars has taken to social media to encourage an attitude of hope and healing as she undergoes treatment for a serious illness. Hina Khan, known for roles on popular shows Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

    Since sharing her journey publicly, Khan has used Instagram to spread messages of empowerment. In a recent post, she stressed the impact outlook can have, stating “Change your perspective and you will open yourself to a whole new life.” The actress also remarked that mindset plays a crucial role, saying “Like I say, mind over matter.”

    Clinical experts note that adopting a proactive mindset during challenges certainly shows promise. Psychologist Neha Parashar explained visualization adopted in manifestation aligns with goal-setting showing imagery boosts motivation. She added positive self-talk, a common manifestation technique, mirrors established principles of optimistic self-talk.

    While scientific debate continues, manifestation's core idea that expectations influence reality draws parallels to documented self-fulfilling prophecies. Belief in one's ability to impact circumstances through attitude theoretically reduces stress and enhances coping. Regardless of scientific validity, embracing hope represents a healthy approach for anyone facing adversity.

    Of course, manifestation requires balanced expectations and practical action. While outlook merits focus, tangible steps remain essential. As Khan demonstrates courage and optimism in her cancer fight, she inspires others with her message of resilience through difficult times.

    Previous article
    The surprising rise of the L.L.Bean tote bag as an unlikely fashion statement
    Next article
    Experts clarify link between digestion and sun during Hindu festival Sawan
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Experts clarify link between digestion and sun during Hindu festival Sawan

    Northlines Northlines -
    Experts debunk claim linking sun to digestion in Sawan A...

    The surprising rise of the L.L.Bean tote bag as an unlikely fashion statement

    Northlines Northlines -
    An iconic canvas tote bag that has been a...

    Radhika Merchant stuns in rare Burmese ruby jewellery set at Ambani sangeet

    Northlines Northlines -
    An Intricate Ruby Jewellery Set Sparkled at the Ambani...

    How Certain Medications Can Increase Your Sensitivity to Extreme Heat

    Northlines Northlines -
    Are your medications making you more sensitive to the...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Government increases taxes on capital gains and derivatives in latest Union...

    49 rounds of ammunition recovered from well in JK’s Samba

    Union Budget 2024 | Kharge recalls ‘groundbreaking’ 1991 budget, says there’s...