Search
Life StyleThe Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk
Life Style

The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk

By: Northlines

Date:

Nutmeg has long been used in Ayurveda and traditional medicine for its calming properties. Science is now validating what our ancestors knew – that this brown spice packed with nutrients can act as a natural sedative when enjoyed before bedtime.

Warm milk itself has sleep-inducing qualities due to the presence of tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin and melatonin hormones. But mixing in a little grated nutmeg heightens these slumber-supporting effects. The essential oils myristicin and elemicin in nutmeg work on our GABA receptors to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Minerals like magnesium and vitamin B6 found in abundance in nutmeg also play a role. They help balance neurotransmitters linked to sleep-wake cycles. Whether drinking it solo or sweetened with honey or dates, a cup of nutmeg milk before bed delivers both flavour and benefits that send you off to dreamland.

Leading nutrition experts recommend the bedtime ritual. Dr. XYZ says nutmeg boosts GABA, calming the mind for better quality sleep. Others note improved sleep onset, less tossing and turning and enhanced sleep architecture – all backed by studies. So for those nights whenCounting sheep isn'tcutting it, reach for a cozy cup of nutmeg milk nature's sleep aid.

Previous article
4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally
Next article
Healthy Sabudana Alternatives to Energize your Navratri Fast
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally

Northlines Northlines -
When fever strikes, relief can seem elusive. But before...

How Bollywood Divas like Taapsee Pannu and Tamannaah Bhatia Are Modernizing Classic Saris

Northlines Northlines -
From fusion styles to contemporary silhouettes, discover innovative ways...

The Amazing Health Benefits of Drinking 8 Glasses of Hot Water Every Day

Northlines Northlines -
According to experts, drinking 8 glasses of hot water...

Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal Shares ‘The Vagina Monologues’ Impactful 22-Year Journey And Reception In Conservative India

Northlines Northlines -
Iconic Indian theater veteran Mahabanoo Mody-Kotwal breaks down the...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Understanding the Rare Genetic Disorder Anderson-Fabry Disease and its Impact on...

Healthy Sabudana Alternatives to Energize your Navratri Fast

4 Top-Rated Ayurvedic Home Remedies for Fever That Get Results Naturally