The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk

Nutmeg has long been used in Ayurveda and traditional medicine for its calming properties. Science is now validating what our ancestors knew – that this brown spice packed with nutrients can act as a natural sedative when enjoyed before bedtime.

Warm milk itself has sleep-inducing qualities due to the presence of tryptophan, an amino acid precursor to serotonin and melatonin hormones. But mixing in a little grated nutmeg heightens these slumber-supporting effects. The essential oils myristicin and elemicin in nutmeg work on our GABA receptors to reduce anxiety and promote relaxation.

Minerals like magnesium and vitamin B6 found in abundance in nutmeg also play a role. They help balance neurotransmitters linked to sleep-wake cycles. Whether drinking it solo or sweetened with honey or dates, a cup of nutmeg milk before bed delivers both flavour and health benefits that send you off to dreamland.

Leading nutrition experts recommend the bedtime ritual. Dr. XYZ says nutmeg boosts GABA, calming the mind for better quality sleep. Others note improved sleep onset, less tossing and turning and enhanced sleep architecture – all backed by studies. So for those nights whenCounting sheep isn'tcutting it, reach for a cozy cup of nutmeg milk nature's sleep aid.