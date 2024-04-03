Search
Healthy Sabudana Alternatives to Energize your Navratri Fast

The ancient Hindu festival of Navratri, celebrating the triumph of good over evil, is just around the corner. As devotees across commence their navratri vrats, abstaining from grains and indulgences from sunrise to sunset for 9 auspicious days, their staple fasting fare traditionally centers around sabudana. However, the starchy tapioca pearls, though filling, are glycemic and lack vital nutrients needed to sustain the body throughout the vrat. This navratri, invigorate your fast with 5 naturally nourishing alternatives to sabudana suggested by experts.

Amaranth, or rajgira, tops the list. A versatile pseudo-grain, amaranth is a complete plant protein packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals. Its nutty flavor lends itself to traditional dishes like kheer as well as innovative prepararions like pancakes and flatbreads. Buckwheat, another whole grain option known as kuttu, also delivers lasting energy from its balanced macronutrient mix. Additionally, its antioxidant content supports heart and brain .

For those seeking gluten-free options, water chestnut flour made from the corms of the aquatic vegetable is a tasty switch. Its low glycemic impact maintains steady blood sugar levels throughout the intermittent fast. Another excellent sabudana swap is sweet potatoes, an immune-boosting superfood brimming with beta-carotene and potassium. Enjoy them roasted, mashed or spiralized for optimal nourishment.

Rounding off the list are seasonal fruits. Oranges, bananas and apples furnish essential micronutrients as well as hydration to safeguard well-being. Blend them into refreshing smoothies or enjoy as vibrant toppers on snacks and desserts. This navratri, energize your vrat with the satiating superpowers of amaranth, buckwheat, water chestnut flour, sweet potatoes and fruits for optimal nourishment, strength and cleansing of mind, body and soul. Jai Mata Di!

The Sleep-Inducing Benefits of Warm Nutmeg Milk
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

