The heart of a lawyer should be like a tiger: Justice Sreedharan

Srinagar, Oct 9: The J&K Legal Services Authority in collaboration with The School of Law, University of Kashmir, today organized a significant awareness-cum-interaction programme at Gandhi Bhawan, University of Kashmir.

The event was presided over by Justice Atul Sreedharan, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority.

Today's event marked the first official programme chaired by Justice Sreedharan after being appointed as the Executive Chairman of J&K Legal Services Authority, setting a strong precedent for future initiatives aimed at enhancing legal literacy and access to justice across the Union Territory.

On arrival, Justice Sreedharan, who was accompanied by Amit Kumar Gupta, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and Abdul Bari, Joint Registrar Protocol, High Court of J&K and Ladakh was warmly received by Professor Nilofar Khan, Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mohammad Hussain, Head and Dean, School of Law, University of Kashmir and other faculty members.

The event started with playing of University Tarana followed by NALSA theme song.

Addressing a large gathering of law students and faculty members of law department and School of Law, Justice Sreedharan shared profound insights on the role of judges and legal practitioners. He remarked, “As judges, we judge the case before us, not the human beings involved, although the repercussions of our judgments affect people deeply.” He encouraged students to expand their horizons by reading books beyond legal texts, emphasizing that such readings can greatly enhance their skills in professional careers.

Elaborating on the point, Justice Sreedharan mentioned, “A book on corporate affairs may not seem relevant to a lawyer practicing on criminal side, but it can provide immense help whenever he gets a chance to deal with a case involving corporate issues.”

Justice Sreedharan also underscored the importance of reading biographies of legal stalwarts, noting that such reading provides valuable lessons for aspiring lawyers. He further emphasized that the qualities essential for success in the legal profession include Hard work and commitment to the case handed out to him by a litigant. He further said that the heart of a lawyer should be like a tiger—bold and fearless in pursuing a client's case while being fair to the court. He added that respect for seniors and learning the court craft from them are the two biggest traits of an advocate which are key to success in this field.”

Professor Nilofar Khan, Vice-Chancellor, University of Kashmir, in her address expressed deep gratitude to Justice Sreedharan for sparing valuable time to mentor the budding law students.

In his welcome address, Professor Mohammad Hussain, Head and Dean, School of Law, University of Kashmir, highlighted the collaborative efforts between the University of Kashmir and the Jammu & Kashmir Legal Services Authority (JKSLA).

The event also witnessed various queries raised by the students in the interactive session that were answered by the Chief Guest to their satisfaction.

Lastly, a skit on free legal aid was presented by the law students of Drama and Theatre Society of Law School which creatively showcased the importance of legal aid in providing justice to marginalized communities and highlighted how legal assistance can transform the lives of those who cannot afford it.