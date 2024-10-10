Higher reaches of Kashmir, Zojila pass experiences fresh snowfall

back to top
    Srinagar, Oct 9: Higher reaches of Valley and Zojila Pass on the Srinagar- highway experienced fresh snowfall resulting in cold conditions prevailed in the region on Wednesday, an independent weather observer Faizan Arif said.

    He said the Zojila-Gumri pass on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway experienced the season's first snowfall disrupting the traffic on the highway on Wednesday.

    The reports of fresh snowfall were also received from the Pir Panjal range, Sinthan Top in south Kashmir and Razdan Top and higher reaches of Kupwara in north Kashmir today.

    He said the fresh snowfall is being observed at the higher reaches at the elevation of around 3500 mtrs.

    The Meteorological Centre Srinagar has predicted light Snow at few higher reaches and thunder at scattered places of Kashmir and isolated places of Division today.

    The weather will generally remain cloudy with the possibility of a spell of light rain at isolated places on October 10 and the weather will generally remain dry from October 11 to 15, it said.

    Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir valley observed cold breezy weather forcing people and tourists to wear warm clothes today.

    The day temperature in Srinagar was recorded 2.2 degree Celsius below normal of 24.2 degree Celsius on Wednesday. Kupwara had a maximum of 20.6 degree Celsius and it was 4.3 degree Celsius below normal for the north Kashmir district. Ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 1.1 degree Celsius below normal of 15.1 degree Celsus today, the MeT office said.

