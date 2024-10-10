back to top
    Ratan Tata, National Icon, Dies At 86
    Ratan Tata, National Icon, Dies At 86

    Mumbai: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night, a top police official said.
    The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.
    Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his “friend, mentor and guide”.
    For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.
    Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Tata’s demise, calling him a “titan”.

    The heart of a lawyer should be like a tiger: Justice Sreedharan
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

