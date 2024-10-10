Ratan Tata, National Icon, Dies At 86

Mumbai: Veteran industrialist Ratan Tata died at a Mumbai hospital late on Wednesday night, a top police official said.

The chairman emeritus of the Tata group was 86.

Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the death of Tata, and described him as his “friend, mentor and guide”.

For the past few days, he was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in south Mumbai.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka also tweeted about Tata’s demise, calling him a “titan”.