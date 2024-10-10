back to top
    Pakistan national arrested along International Border in Jammu
    Pakistan national arrested along International Border in Jammu

    , Oct 10: A 31-year-old Pakistani intruder was arrested by Border Security Force (BSF) troops along the Border here, security officials said.
    Shahid Imran, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's , was taken into custody from Makwal after he sneaked into this side from across the border Tuesday evening, the officials said.


    They said two knives, one each smart watch, cigarette packet, an empty SIM card holder and a Rs 5 coin in Pakistani currency were recovered from Imran's possession, they said.

