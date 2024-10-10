Suspicious object found on Handwara-Baramulla road, Traffic halted

Srinagar, Oct 10: A suspicious object was detected by joint forces in Kralgund area of Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning, officials said.
An official said that the security forces detected the suspicious object on Baramulla-Handwara road near Thorkerpora. He said that a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to spot and traffic was also halted.
