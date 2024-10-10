back to top
    Suspicious object found on Handwara-Baramulla road, Traffic halted
    Suspicious object found on Handwara-Baramulla road, Traffic halted

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 10: A suspicious object was detected by joint forces in Kralgund area of Handwara in north 's Kupwara district on Thursday morning, officials said.
    An official said that the security forces detected the suspicious object on Baramulla-Handwara road near Thorkerpora. He said that a bomb disposal squad has been rushed to spot and traffic was also halted.

    Pakistan national arrested along International Border in Jammu
