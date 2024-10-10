back to top
    East Asia summits opportunity to further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries: PM Modi

    New Delhi, Oct 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 10, 2024) expressed confidence that his visit to Laos to attend the ASEAN- and East Asia summits will further deepen engagement with ASEAN countries.
    In his departure statement, Mr. Modi noted that India is marking a decade of Act East policy this year.

    “I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation,” the Prime Minister said.

    The East Asia Summit will provide an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region, he said.
    Mr. Modi said India shared close cultural and civilisation ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by a shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

    Leaving for Lao PDR to take part in the 21st ASEAN-India and 19th East Asia Summit. This is a special year as we mark a decade of our Act East Policy, which has led to substantial benefits for our nation. There will also be various bilateral meetings and interactions with various…

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2024
    — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2024
    “I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties,” he said.
    Mr. Modi is visiting Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia summits.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

