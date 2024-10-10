Jk Polls : “Battle was between truth, lie…”, says NC leader Surinder Choudhary

Rajouri, Oct 10: After the Congress-NC alliance emerged victorious in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, National Conference leader Surinder Choudhary said that the JK polls was between the truth and lie not between BJP and NC.

Surinder Choudhary won JK polls from Nowshera consitutency against BJP President Ravinder Raina by a margin of 7819 votes.





The NC leader said, “This battle was not between PM Modi and Farooq Abdullah, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Farooq Abdullah and between BJP and National conference. It was between the truth and the lie. It was between Ravinder Raina and Surinder Choudhary…It seemed like this election was not between me and Ravinder Raina but between me and the whole civil administration here.”

In Jammu and Kashmir National Conference-Congress alliance secured an absolute majority in the Union Territory by winning 49 seats, with the former taking 42 and the latter 6 seats.

Earlier, NC MP Ruhullah Mehdi on Wednesday asserted that the process for forming the government has begun.





Speaking to media persons, JKNC MP Ruhullah Mehdi said, “… Everyone will come to know about the government formation within a day or two… The process for forming the government has begun…”