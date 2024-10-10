Ladakh receives season’s first snowfall

Leh, Oct 10: The Union Territory of Ladakh on Wednesday night received season's first snowfall, giving the mountains of the cold desert a whitish look.

The snowfall, as per the former weather man Sonam Lotus occurred at many places of Ladakh including the villages adjacent to the Leh city.





The forecast, however, says the weather will remain partly cloudy till 25th of this month in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Lotus said.