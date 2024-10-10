back to top
    LadakhLadakh receives season’s first snowfall
    LadakhLatest NewsLead News

    Ladakh receives season’s first snowfall

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Oct 10: The Union Territory of on Wednesday night received season's first snowfall, giving the mountains of the cold desert a whitish look.
    The snowfall, as per the former man Sonam Lotus occurred at many places of Ladakh including the villages adjacent to the Leh city.


    The forecast, however, says the weather will remain partly cloudy till 25th of this month in  and Kashmir and Ladakh, Lotus said.

    Jk Polls : “Battle was between truth, lie…”, says NC leader Surinder Choudhary
    Night temperature drops after snowfall on higher reaches of Kashmir
