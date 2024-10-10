back to top
    Jammu Kashmir
    Kashmir

    Night temperature drops after snowfall on higher reaches of Kashmir

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Oct 10: Night temperature dropped at most stations of valley and recorded below normal on Thursday after higher reaches of Kashmir valley experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday, officials said.

    Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicts mainly clear to partly cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain at isolated places in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.
    The weather is likely to remain dry till October 16, it said.
    Barring Kupwara, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.3°C above normal, all other weather stations observed the night temperature below normal after snowfall on higher elevations in Kashmir valley.
    The minimum temperature recorded during the intervention nights of Wednesday and Thursday at Srinagar, the summer capital of and Kashmir, was 0.2°C below normal of 7.5°C, the MeT office said.
    Pahalgam recorded 2.4°C against the normal of 6.6°C, and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous tourist destination of south Kashmir.
    Kokernag had a low of 7.6°C against the normal of 7.8°C, and it was 0.2°C below normal for the Picnic spot of south Kashmir.
    Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C during the intervention nights of Wednesday and Thursday, and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)

    Ladakh receives season’s first snowfall
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

