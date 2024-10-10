Night temperature drops after snowfall on higher reaches of Kashmir

Srinagar, Oct 10: Night temperature dropped at most weather stations of Kashmir valley and recorded below normal on Thursday after higher reaches of Kashmir valley experienced fresh snowfall on Wednesday, officials said.



Meteorological Centre Srinagar predicts mainly clear to partly cloudy weather with the possibility of light rain at isolated places in Kashmir division during the next 24 hours.

The weather is likely to remain dry till October 16, it said.

Barring Kupwara, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 1.3°C above normal, all other weather stations observed the night temperature below normal after snowfall on higher elevations in Kashmir valley.

The minimum temperature recorded during the intervention nights of Wednesday and Thursday at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, was 0.2°C below normal of 7.5°C, the MeT office said.

Pahalgam recorded 2.4°C against the normal of 6.6°C, and it was 1.4°C below normal for the famous tourist destination of south Kashmir.

Kokernag had a low of 7.6°C against the normal of 7.8°C, and it was 0.2°C below normal for the Picnic spot of south Kashmir.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.0°C during the intervention nights of Wednesday and Thursday, and it was 1.7°C below normal for the famous ski resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district, the MeT office said. (AGENCIES)