Genomics Platform Secures $10M to Enhance Data Analysis Accessibility

A platform developed to streamline genomic data analysis and make biological discoveries more accessible has secured $10 million in funding. MiLaboratories, based in San Francisco with R&D in Spain, has built a computational biology software aimed at empowering more researchers to leverage the vast amounts of sequencing data now available.

By incorporating user-friendly features and incorporating artificial intelligence for visualization, the platform seeks to eliminate barriers that scientists face in processing and understanding genomic information. It also operates as an app marketplace where specialized tools can be distributed to expand the utility for genomics communities.

Rather than requiring advanced coding skills, MiLaboratories offers a “no-code” approach for biologists. At the same time, an open software development kit allows those with programming expertise to build specialized applications. According to CEO Stan Poslavsky, this dual approach aims to free bioinformaticians from repetitive data processing, allowing them to focus on more innovative algorithm development.

Poslavsky explained that during his scientific career, immense inefficiency was observed between data generation and analysis. The startup's platform looks to bridge this gap by integrating results from multiple sources into a cohesive view empowering new discoveries.

Series A funding led by Kfund will fuel continued platform enhancement including community outreach. Nearly 300 labs have participated in beta testing already. Revenue is also being generated from commercial users, including some prominent pharmaceutical companies.

While competition exists, MiLaboratories touts gains in processing efficiency over 10 times better than some alternatives through patented technology. This series new funds will expand the platform's potential to advance genomic research worldwide. Such initiatives are accelerating the pace of innovation in precision medicine and more.