The Dafli Maan: Gurdas Maan launches new album Sound of Soil

Lively and energetic, a heart full of love for his fans, gratitude for the elders, praise for the young artistes… Legendary Punjabi singer Gurdas Maan on Sunday evening opened up on his upcoming album, Sound of Soil, and more. During an interaction at a tricity mall, Maan said, “The album has nine songs, like navratan — a mala that I have created with much love. It also has two qawwalis for I want the younger generation to be connected with this art form.”

While its first song Main Hi Jhoothi has been released, Maan spoke of another, Panchhi Udd Gaye, “I wrote this song as a tribute to those who have left this world. This line first came to me when my father completed his worldly journey.” He mentioned how most of his songs came to him while on the move, “It's like a divine rhythm is always going on for me, and that's how I write and compose songs.”

Going down memory lane, Maan talked about his first song. He was seven or eight and would try writing to the metre of legendary singer Lal Chand Yamla Jatt's songs. One day, as he was singing his creation, his chacha ji heard him. “That evening at Ramlila my chacha ji requested the organisers to let me present my song on stage; they agreed and I sang Jatta Teri Joon Buri,” he shared. The next morning as he was walking to school carrying his bag, some girls sang the same song to him. “I became famous from my first song itself,” said Maan. He revealed how his baba ji (grandfather) would take him along to the baraats that they were invited to and ask him to sing. “And I would, then and there. Dressed in a new kurta, chadra and kantha, I would love to perform.”



Going over many memories, Maan also addressed the recent Cananda incident where during a live show some people started shouting slogans against him. “I did not abuse. I kept requesting them with folded hands but when they kept on calling me names, I reacted. But that was not a gaali.” One of his videos lately doing the rounds that has Maan asking maafi has troubled his fans. “I had asked for forgiveness for the Canada incident the very next day. And I did this video after my promoters asked me to do so.”

Sitting at leisure, Maan patiently answered all queries. He recalled the first time he fell in love with the dafli. It was in Patiala as he went with a friend to music shop and spotted one. “When I touched the dafli and tapped on it a bit, I heard the sound of Om. From that day till now, dafli has been a part of my all my performances.”



Maan has got love of not only his listeners, but also singers who evoke him in their songs. “If a singer takes my name in his songs, it's the biggest honour. I am glad that I have made space in their hearts,” he said.



When asked if he was open to working with other directors, Maan looked at his wife Manjeet Maan, who is also a director and filmmaker, and said a firm no. Manjeet added, “Maan saheb while listening about a role goes into another realm thinking of his music, so I have to be around to make sure he is following the script.” And, yes they are open to another movie!



During the conversation the topic of Maan working in the Electricity Board also came along. He shared how he was given the task to ensure that letters reached the persons concerned, but when he could not keep up, a senior helped out. “He understood that I was not born to do that job. My song came soon after and he, along with others, was pretty proud of me.”



The interaction ended as he joined youngsters in a Bhangra performance. As one wondered how he kept up with the energy, he humbly said it was a gift of the universe!