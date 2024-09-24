back to top
Search
    EntertainmentMasaba reveals why mom Neena Gupta didn’t allow her to become an...
    Entertainment

    Masaba reveals why mom Neena Gupta didn’t allow her to become an actor

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Leading fashion designer Masaba Gupta, who ventured into acting with her streaming show ‘Masaba Masaba', has shared that her mom, the veteran actress Neena Gupta, dissuaded her from taking up the profession of acting early in her daughter's career.

    She shared the reason behind her mom's thought process stating that the market forces would put her in a box as an actress as the industry used to function differently back in time.

    In a podcast ‘BiEauty Banter' hosted by Queenie Singh, Masaba said, “She didn't allow me to be an actor. Okay. Which is why, so I remember there's Anupam Kher's acting school in Mumbai. They share a wall with SNDT College. And I said, I want to go and study acting because I want to be an actor. And she said, don't even think about it. You know, you have this look which is very artsy, , and almost not Indian. You'll get put in a box. And the industry at the time was very different.”

    The designer-actress further mentioned, “So she said, you'll be frustrated. Do something that you have to apply your brain to, that you can do for life. And she said, oh, there's SNDT right there. Do you want to go give it a shot? The admissions were open. I went there and I gave my, I put in my paper, filled a form. And my test grade marks were all they needed to take that form in. So, luckily they were good and they took it in. They said, yeah, come and do the entrance exam in a week.”

    Masaba also spoke about how nepotism is not just limited to the film industry, and is there in every industry or profession.

    She said, “Nepotism exists in every industry. Lawyer's son becomes a lawyer. Doctor's son becomes a doctor. And their father recommends them. That is the way of the . Not just in , but everywhere. Yes, sometimes I think opportunities are misplaced because of nepotism in ”.

    “But it's the way of the world. It's just that it's such a public industry that you're able to see it. Nepotism happens everywhere”, she added.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Original Dumbledore Richard Harris’ son doesn’t ‘understand’ need for ‘Harry Potter’ TV reboot
    Next article
    The Dafli Maan: Gurdas Maan launches new album Sound of Soil
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Rashmika had a ‘second to go to temple’, here’s what she wished for

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared that she went to the...

    Original Dumbledore Richard Harris’ son doesn’t ‘understand’ need for ‘Harry Potter’ TV reboot

    Northlines Northlines -
    Original Dumbledore Richard Harris’ son Jared Harris doesn’t understand...

    Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jaipur, Sep 23: Rhea Singha has been crowned 2024...

    Boman Irani feted with South Asian Film Association award for his directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’

    Northlines Northlines -
    Actor Boman Irani, whose directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stealing Job Prospects from Youth.”

    Haryana Power Firm Reprimanded for Delayed Widow’s Family Pension

    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme