    Rashmika had a ‘second to go to temple’, here’s what she wished for

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Actress Rashmika Mandanna shared that she went to the temple and has wished good luck to children for their exams and those who are looking for a job.

    Rashmika took to Instagram stories, where she shared a picture of herself. In the image, she is flashing a big smile and has holy ash along with kumkum on her forehead.

    She wrote, ‘I just had a second to go to a temple and I just felt like saying – god bless you all , kids – all the best for your exams, everyone looking for a job I hope all you get what you are looking for, I hope all your days are filled with love, joy and happiness Mwah! Big love!'

