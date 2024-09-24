back to top
Search
    BusinessInfo Edge sells 34.93% stake in B2B startup Wishbook
    BusinessStartup News

    Info Edge sells 34.93% stake in B2B startup Wishbook

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Info Edge, a leading Indian classified company known for platforms like Naukri.com and 99acres.com, has completed the sale of its 34.93% stake in B2B startup Wishbook Infoservices. The divestment was carried out through Info Edge's wholly-owned subsidiary Startup Investments (Holding) Limited on September 23.

    The company had previously announced its board's approval for the stake sale on May 16. Wishbook, founded in 2016, provides catalogue distribution services enabling manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to access product and sales information.

    Following the divestment news, Info Edge shares jumped 1.09% intraday on September 24 to reach Rs. 8,232.60 on the BSE. However, most gains were trimmed as shares closed 0.06% higher at Rs. 8,148.85. Info Edge's market cap was over Rs. 1.05 trillion with around 37,450 shares trading hands.

    The stock had touched a 52-week high of Rs. 8,259.95 on September 23, reflecting healthy 58.5% year-to-date returns for investors. Financially, Info Edge reported a robust 75% yearly and 195% quarterly jump in Q1 FY25 profits to Rs. 258.85 crore. Revenue growth was also strong at 20% and 2% respectively for the same periods, reaching Rs. 827.92 crore.

    Info Edge is well-known for diversified holdings such as Zomato, Policybazaar and Byju's. With the Wishbook exit, it divests from another early-stage startup as it continues expanding selectively across new sectors. The strategic sale allows both companies to focus on independent growth strategies.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Rashmika had a ‘second to go to temple’, here’s what she wished for
    Next article
    Driver Recruitment Drive 2024, ITBP to fill up 545 Vacancies
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Health Insurance Startup Alan Reaches New Heights with Latest Funding

    Northlines Northlines -
    French insurance provider Alan has solidified its place as...

    Freelancers Can Now Access Employee Benefits Through New Startup

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the number of freelancers grows worldwide, many are...

    Indian Edtech Giant Attains $2.8 Billion Valuation Despite Tough Funding Times

    Northlines Northlines -
    While the edtech sector in India has faced difficulties...

    AI Startup Fal.ai Secures $23M to Fuel Development of Media-Generating Models

    Northlines Northlines -
    A burgeoning startup focused on AI-generated media has raised...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Haryana Power Firm Reprimanded for Delayed Widow’s Family Pension

    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme

    Punjab Police Implements Internal Reforms with New Project