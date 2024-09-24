Driver Recruitment Drive 2024, ITBP to fill up 545 Vacancies

back to top
    Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has released a short notification from eligible candidates inviting ONLINE applications for the posts of Constable (Driver). There are 545 vacancies available for the Constable Driver posts for male candidates. The appointment will be on a contract basis likely to be permanent with a pay scale of Rs. 21,700/-69,100/-(as per 7th CPC).

    As mentioned in the short notice of ITBP Driver Recruitment Drive 2024, interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The eligible candidates can apply online from 08-10-2024 till 06-11-2024 at 11:59 pm. The selection process will consist of the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Written Examination, Verification of Original documents, Practical Skill Test, Detailed Medical Examination (DME) and Review Medical Examination (RME).

    As per the notification, the candidates must have passed the 10th pass and have an HMV Driving license. The maximum age limit for the mentioned post is 21 to 27 years. Applicants who are not exempted have to pay an application fee of Rs.100/-. Required educational qualifications, experience, age limit and other post details are given in brief below, check all the details before applying for the mentioned positions —

    Overview of Driver Recruitment Drive

    As mentioned in the employment notification released by ITBP, there are 545 Constable (Driver) posts to be filled based on the Written Examination in ITBP. We have tabulated important details below:-

    Organisation Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP)
    Post Name Constable (Driver)
    No. of Posts 545 Posts
    Category Sarkari Naukri
    Type Regular Posts
    Job Location All
    Application Mode Online
    Selection Process Written Exam
    Last Date 06-11-2024
    Official Website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

    Vacancy Details of ITBP Constable Driver Recruitment 2024

    ITBP has invited applications from candidates fulfilling the required criteria to fill up the following vacant positions:-

    Post No. of Post Pay Scale
    Constable (Driver) 545 Rs. 21,700/-69,100/-(as per 7th CPC).
    Eligibility Criteria of ITBP Driver Recruitment Drive

    Below we have summarized the required eligibility criteria such as qualification required, age limit, experience, etc. Candidates are advised to go through the eligibility criteria before applying for any post mentioned in the notification.

    Qualification Required for Constable (Driver) Posts in ITBP

    As mentioned in the official notification of ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024. We have mentioned the post-wise qualification required below:-

    Qualification: 10th from a recognized institute and have a valid Heavy Vehicle driving license.

    Age Limit

    Before applying candidates must fulfill the age requirement criteria as mentioned in the notification. The age must be between 21- 27 years.

    Application Fee

    Applicants have to pay Rs. 100/- as an application fee through the online payment gateway system on https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. However, candidates who belong to SC / ST / ESM Category and Female Candidates are not required to pay any application fee to submit the online application form.

    Selection Process for ITBP Driver Recruitment Drive

    The selection process for ITBP Constable Driver Recruitment Drive 2024 includes:

    • Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST)
    • Written Examination
    • Practical (Skill) Test
    • Document Verification
    • Medical Examination

    Posting Tenure & Location

    The appointment will be on a contract basis likely to be permanent. Selected candidates will be eligible to serve anywhere in India or abroad.

    Application Procedure of ITBP Driver Recruitment Drive

    Interested candidates have to submit an application form at the official website https://recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

    Important Dates

    The Important Dates for ITBP Constable (Driver) Recruitment 2024 are mentioned in the table below:-

    Event Date
    Notification Release Date 12 Sep 2024 (Short Notice)
    Start Date to Apply Online 08 Oct 2024 at 00:01 am
    Last Date to Apply Online 06 Nov 2024 at 11:59 pm.

    ITBP Driver Recruitment Drive Notification 2024 | Download PDF

    Interested candidates can download the official notification of ITBP Constable Recruitment 2024 by clicking the link below to check the detailed information about the application process for Constable (Driver).

    DOWNLOAD OFFICIAL NOTIFICATION

