    Punjab Police Implements Internal Reforms with New Project

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The Police have launched an internal police reform project in collaboration with the Indian Police Foundation (IPF).

    This initiative focuses on improving complaint/FIR registration, improving police response, behaviour and conduct, minimising harassment, citizen services and community engagement.

    The project was formally inaugurated by Special Director General of Police, Community Affairs Division, Gurpreet Kaur Deo under the guidance of Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav at the Punjab Police Officers' Institute (PPOI) in Chandigarh. She was accompanied by vice- president of the IPF and project director Dr Ish Kumar (Retd), DIG Roopnagar-cum- nodal officer for this project Nilambri Jagdale and ADGP (Retd)-cum-project supervisor Gursharan Singh Sandhu.

    Special DGP Ishwar Singh, Special DGP Arpit Shukla, ADGP G Nageswara Rao, ADGP AS Rai, Deputy Commissioner SAS Nagar Ashika Jain, SSP Rupnagar Gulneet Singh Khurana and SSP SAS Nagar Deepak Pareek also attended the event.

    The project rolled out by the IPF would initially cover two districts— SAS Nagar and Roopnagar—  with six and nine police stations, respectively. The project's outreach will eventually expand to the entire state. The project will simultaneously be launched in Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Chhattisgarh.

    Deo said the Punjab Police have always welcomed internal reforms to provide best service to the residents.

    She said Punjab was the first state to launch the Saanjh project, wherein people don't need to go to the police station to avail basic services, including police verification and mobile lost report. Rather one could apply for these services online from their homes, she said.

    The residents can visit Saanjh Kendras, which have public-friendly ambience, said Deo, adding that Punjab reaffirms its commitment to citizen-friendly policing and community engagement.

    Ish Kumar, Director, IPF, commended the Saanjh project, a one-stop destination for public grievances, and announced plans to implement it in other states.

    He said the 10-month programme would involve detailed interviews, group discussions and questionnaires with complainants, service seekers, victims, accused, witnesses and civil society members. This comprehensive approach would help identify areas for improvement and recommend reforms, he added.

    Key focus areas

    Accessibility & Response: Enhance public access to services and response to all complaints, including helpline calls. Improve complaint handling efficiency and registration

    Quality of Investigation: Focus on effective interrogation, accurate statement recording and scientific evidence collection. Implement amended arrest laws, minimise illegal detentions, prevent unjustified searches and reduce harassment, especially of women and the elderly

    Citizen Services: Simplify and streamline services like permissions, NOCs, licenses, and police verifications. Improve transparency and keep citizens informed

    Work : Foster a positive atmosphere at the police stations, boost morale through motivation, recognition and support

    Community Policing: Promote initiatives to build trust and cooperation between cops and the residents by addressing concerns and maintaining public safety

    Police Behaviour: Ensure respectful treatment of complainants and witnesses, improve public accessibility, assist victims and and protect witnesses

    Police Training: Enhance training programmes to develop professional competence

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

