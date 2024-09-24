Senior Lawyer Ashok Bhan Addresses Law Students

New Delhi, Sep 24: Addressing the law students of various law schools currently in New Delhi to watch Supreme Court proceedings, Senior Advocate & Three time unopposed elected Senior Executive bar leader Ashok Bhan said :

In his nearly four decades of active legal practise in the apex temple of Justice-the Supreme Court I have witnessed the majesty of the Supreme Court is so powerful even the most wealthy & politically mighty who is who of the Country are Chastened.

I have worked with galaxy of eminent Senior advocates like Ashoke Sen,Soli Sorabji,Ram Jaitmalani,K Parasaran and Fali Nariman and others who not only were intellectual giants but great articulate lawyers with excellent grip on facts and law.They by their legal scholarship have not only greatly contributed in evolution of modern jurisprudence of laws but also in raising the stature and strength of the robust independence of Judiciary in its real sense.

Bhan said: You young lawyers are entering the noblest professional life that calls for hard work,discipline,dedication,respect for fellow professionals,Judges and passion for being a crusader for justice to the common people

The legal eagle Bhan said : As an institution The Supreme Court is empowered with Judicial review powers and the duty to uphold the Constitution.The judiciary is idealised by common people as Guardian of the Constitution as it is considered as an expression of the new laws created by the legislature and representatives for the citizens.

The constituent assembly envisioned the judiciary as a bastion of rights and Justice.It is an impregnable fortress to sapping by any private interests.It is apolitical and out of politics with the strength of by the walls of fortress with constitutional provisions.

The Supreme Court replaced the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council as the highest court of appeal since 28 January 1950, two days after India was declared a republic.

With expansive authority to initiate actions and wield appellate jurisdiction over all courts and the ability to invalidate amendments to the constitution.

As the apex constitutional court, it takes up appeals primarily against verdicts of the High Courts of various states and tribunals. As an advisory court, it hears matters which are referred by the President of India. Under judicial review, the court invalidates both normal laws as well as constitutional amendments as per the Basic structure doctrinethat it developed in the 1960s and 1970s.

It is required to safeguard the fundamental rights of citizens and settles legal disputes among the central government and various state governments. Its decisions are binding on other Indian courts as well as the union and state governments.

As per the Article 142 of the Constitution, the court has the inherent jurisdiction to pass any order deemed necessary in the interest of complete justice which becomes binding on the President to enforce.

The Apex Court of India is widely acknowledged as one of the most powerful supreme courts in the world.