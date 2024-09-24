back to top
    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme

    Chandigarh, September 24:The Government has released Rs 13.16 crore for the marriage of under-privileged girls under the “Ashirwad” scheme for backward classes and economically weaker sections.

    Minister for Social Justice, Empowerment and Minorities Dr Baljit Kaur said under the Ashirwad scheme, Rs 13.16 crore had been released for 2,581 beneficiaries.She said a financial assistance of up to Rs 51,000 is given by the state government for the marriage of girls belonging to low-income families.

    To qualify for the Ashirwad scheme, the applicant must be a permanent resident of Punjab, belong to the Scheduled Caste, Backward Class and other economically weaker sections and their annual income should be less than Rs 32,790. The scheme provides benefits for up to two daughters per eligible families.

