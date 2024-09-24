back to top
Search
    Jammu KashmirSecond phase of J&K polls: Security stepped up at polling booths
    Jammu KashmirJK Assembly ElectionsLatest News

    Second phase of J&K polls: Security stepped up at polling booths

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Srinagar, Sep 24: More than 13,000 polling staff on Tuesday took positions at 3,500 polling stations set up across 26 assembly constituencies of and , where voting will be held Wednesday in the second phase polls in the union territory.

    The security forces personnel comprising police, armed police and central armed paramilitary forces left for the polling stations early morning, the officials said.
    They said a multi-tier security blanket has been thrown around each polling station to ensure the voting for the second phase is held in an atmosphere free of fear.
    “As the second phase of voting will take place tomorrow (Wednesday), we have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure that the maximum number of people exercise their right to vote,” a senior police official said.
    The strong rooms — where the electronic voting machines will be kept after the close of polls Wednesday — have been secured and will be kept under round-the-clock digital surveillance.
    “To facilitate the voters for smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of (ECI) has established 3,502 polling stations in these segments. There are 1,056 urban polling stations and 2,446 rural polling stations,” an official spokesman said.
    He said all the polling stations will have a webcasting facility as part of Election Commission's efforts to ensure transparency in the polls.
    Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases.
    Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while 26 seats will go to polls Wednesday in the second phase.
    The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8. (Agencies)

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme
    Next article
    Haryana Power Firm Reprimanded for Delayed Widow’s Family Pension
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    “Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stealing Job Prospects from Youth.”

    Northlines Northlines -
    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the BJP...

    Haryana Power Firm Reprimanded for Delayed Widow’s Family Pension

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Punjab and Haryana High Court has ordered Dakshin...

    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme

    Northlines Northlines -
    Chandigarh, September 24:The Punjab Government has released Rs 13.16...

    Senior Lawyer Ashok Bhan Addresses Law Students

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Sep 24: Addressing the law students of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    “Gandhi Accuses BJP of Stealing Job Prospects from Youth.”

    Haryana Power Firm Reprimanded for Delayed Widow’s Family Pension

    Punjab Govt Disburses Rs 13.16 Cr Under ‘Ashirwad’ Scheme