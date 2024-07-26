back to top
Search
    HomeHealth
    Health

    The alarming rise of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer and the importance of early detection

    Northlines
    by Northlines

    While cervical cancer has been the primary concern linked to Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) infections, medical experts are now shedding light on another cancer with ties to this widespread sexually transmitted infection – oropharyngeal cancer. New cases of mouth and throat cancers connected to HPV have been escalating at an alarming rate over the past few decades. This article explores the troubling rise in HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer, including the signs everyone should know.

    Certain strains of HPV have long been established as the principal cause of cervical cancers in women. However, in recent years confirms this pervasive virus can also contribute to cell changes and tumor formation in the oropharynx – the part of the throat including the soft palate, base of the tongue and tonsils. Data shows the percentage of head and neck cancers involving the oropharynx and testing positive for HPV DNA has climbed significantly since the 1990s. In the United States alone, HPV-positive oropharyngeal cancers now account for more than 70% of all such malignancies according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

    While cigarette smoking and heavy drinking were previously major risk factors for oral and throat cancers, HPV is surpassing these lifestyle choices as the primary culprit in many parts of the . Early detection is key to improving treatment outcomes as HPV-positive tumors tend to respond better to chemotherapy and radiation. Seeking prompt medical evaluation for persistent sore throat, ear pain, lumps in the neck, or difficulty swallowing that lasts over two weeks can help identify oropharyngeal cancer at an early, more curable stage. Preventive measures involve practicing safe sex and getting recommended HPV vaccinations. Spreading knowledge about this evolving cancer risk associated with HPV may help reduce case numbers going forward.

    Previous article
    Can Natural Conception Happen After IVF? An Expert Explains the Real Possibilities
    Next article
    HMD launches budget-friendly Crest series to make high-quality smartphones accessible to more Indians
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Related Articles

    More Updates

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    HMD launches budget-friendly Crest series to make high-quality smartphones accessible to...

    Can Natural Conception Happen After IVF? An Expert Explains the Real...

    Politician sparks debate online over judgement of women in relationships and...