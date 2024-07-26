back to top
    HMD launches budget-friendly Crest series to make high-quality smartphones accessible to more Indians

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    HMD Global, the Finnish company behind Nokia-branded smartphones, has launched its new Crest series in with an aim to democratize access to high-quality devices. The newly introduced -friendly smartphones are tailored to meet the demands of the price-sensitive Indian market.

    Speaking to this correspondent, HMD CEO Jean-Francois Baril expressed his vision for the brand and emphasized India's importance as a key growth market. “This product lineup has been carefully designed keeping India's needs in focus. We want consumers across all financial segments to experience the best in mobile ,” he stated.

    Some key highlights of the Crest phones include a powerful 50-megapixel selfie camera, smooth performance via the latest UNISOC chipset, and a sturdy build quality. Sustainability is also a major priority for HMD, with the devices featuring repairable designs and minimal environmental impact.

    When asked about HMD's strategy, Baril highlighted three important factors – affordable prices, high-performing cameras, and an optimized user experience. “Quality should not be limited to a privileged few. We aim to change that through our offerings,” he added.

    The Crest series will be primarily available through e-commerce major Amazon in the country. HMD's successful tie-up with platforms like this will be key to reaching their democratization goals for Indian consumers. With focus and right partnerships, the company hopes to stay ahead in bringing -class technology within the reach of all.

    The alarming rise of HPV-related oropharyngeal cancer and the importance of early detection
