    IndiaThakur speech row: Cong MP submits privilege motion notice against PM; BJP...
    India

    Thakur speech row: Cong MP submits privilege motion notice against PM; BJP says Rahul is always asking about others’ caste

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Jul 31: The row over BJP MP Anurag Thakur's remarks in Lok Sabha escalated on Wednesday with the Congress submitting a notice to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting on ‘X' a video that allegedly also contained expunged portions of Thakur's speech.

    Thakur's remark, during the discussion on the Union on Tuesday, that “whose caste is not known talks about caste census”, triggered an uproar, with the opposition slamming the comment ostensibly directed at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as “insensitive” and “abusive”.

    The Lok Sabha was adjourned till noon amid protests by opposition members over Thakur's remarks in the House and their demand for a caste census.

    The BJP hit back at the Congress, saying what was wrong in asking about Gandhi's caste as he had been asking about the caste of others, including government officials, judges, soldiers and even journalists, an apparent reference to the Congress leader's remarks in the past when he batted for caste census.

    At the same time, the ruling party stressed that Thakur did not name anyone and wondered why the Leader of Opposition took offence and called it an insult to him.

    “You are demanding caste census. If it is an insult to ask about caste in Lok Sabha, how can a caste census be done in the country? How will the enumeration be done?” party MP and spokesperson Sambit Patra said.

    While certain remarks of Thakur were expunged from the proceedings, his apparent reference to Gandhi's caste during the discussion was not.

    Charajit Singh Channi, a Dalit MP of the Congress in Lok Sabha, submitted a notice to Speaker Om Birla seeking to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure against the prime minister.

    “I hereby give notice to move a privilege motion under Rule 222 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of in Lok Sabha against the Prime Minister for having tweeted on ‘X' a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair,” the former chief minister said in his communication, without elaborating on the remarks.

    “The prime minister's tweeting of the remarks which had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House.

    “I, therefore…move a privilege motion against the prime minister and request you to please admit my motion and permit me to move the same. Request that privilege proceedings may be initiated against the prime minister,” the Congress leader said.

    Official sources said Channi's notice may not make headway.

    The notice moved by Channi claimed that PM Modi had shared the expunged comments in Thakur's speech, without mentioning the details. The sources noted that the Congress members' primary objection during the BJP leader's Tuesday speech was to his remarks apparently questioning the caste identity of Gandhi.

    Waterlogging, traffic snarls all over Delhi after heavy rainfall
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

