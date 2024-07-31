LS debate: Opposition MPs express concern over train accidents

New Delhi, Jul 31: Opposition MPs in Lok Sabha on Wednesday expressed concern over the “increase” in number of train accidents in the country, while those of the treasury benches lauded the government's efforts to expand the railway network.

Several members also put forth their demands for railway lines in their areas as the Lower House discussed the Demand for Grants for the railways ministry.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP from Aurangabad Abhay Kumar Sinha said the recent train accidents indicate there are many shortcomings in the functioning of the railways that need to be addressed.

“Since Independence, only 18 per cent of new railway tracks have been laid. Every year, 275 km expansion has happened, which is very little,” he said.

“It should be increased, more railway tracks should be laid down, and old tracks should be repaired so that accidents can be stopped,” he said.

Sinha also said during the tenure of Lalu Prasad as the railways minister, the Indian Railways was earning profits and “the whole world was talking about it”.

“Today, the fares are increasing and the railway is still suffering. The government is trying to give the Indian Railways to private hands,” he alleged.

He warned that privatisation of the railways would lead to a large-scale increase in unemployment.

Lok Sabha MP N K Premachandran also raised issues related to rail safety and said the budget allocation for this is insufficient.

Premchandran, a member of the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP), said the safety of passengers should be a government priority.

TDP MP Krishna Prasad Tenneti, meanwhile, thanked the Centre for the package given to Andhra Pradesh and said it reaffirms that the BJP trusts the alliance.

“The allocation to Andhra Pradesh is a huge boost and a breath of life for the state. We have suffered for the last five years due to the previous state government,” he said.

“I am confident that the Budget reaffirms their trust in our alliance,” he said.

Congress MP from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Harish Meena, was critical of the railway budget and accused the government of neglecting safety issues.