    India

    Atishi asks protesting students names of 10 representatives for panel on coaching regulation

    New Delhi, Jul 31: Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday met protesting students at old Rajinder Nagar and asked them to give names of 10 representatives who will be part of a panel that will draft a law to regulate coaching institutes in the city.

    While Atishi was greeted with slogans of ‘Go back', ‘we want justice', she sat with the protesters and assured them of government support for their issues.

    The protesting students have said a coordination committee comprising 15 members has been formed to decide the protest's future course.

    The meeting comes four days after three UPSC aspirants died in the basement of a coaching centre, which was flooded due to rain in the capital.

    “Give us names of 10 students who will sit with us and help us frame laws for regulation of such institutes. All your issues regarding brokerage, rent, electricity will be taken into consideration. After you give us the 10 names, the committee will take a month to prepare a draft of the law that we will share with you,” she added.

    Asserting that there should be no over the issue, she said the Delhi government will set up a temporary office in the area for students to share their grievances till the law is drafted.

    Students are demanding improved safety measures at several coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives, among other issues.

    Atishi was accompanied by Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi and MLA Durgesh Pathak during her meeting with students.

     

