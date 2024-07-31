Life Insurance Hacks: Tips to Maximise Your Coverage

With life constantly evolving, you must review your life insurance policy coverage periodically to ensure it adapts to current trends and continues to meet your needs. Life insurance coverage ensures your loved ones are financially secure in case of your sudden demise and supports them during such hard times. Thus, make sure your coverage is adequate to cover debts, replace lost income, and address other financial needs.

Tips to Maximise Your

Life Insurance Coverage

Here are a few tips to maximise your life insurance coverage.

Evaluate Your Insurance Requirements Periodically

Your life insurance policy sum assured should align with your risks and long-term financial goals. Since your needs can change over time, it is important to review your coverage regularly to ensure it remains adequate for your family. Sum assured, meaning the guaranteed amount that the insurance company will pay out to your nominees in case of your demise.

Consider Including Riders

Another hack you can utilise to increase your life insurance coverage is the opportunity to add riders. Riders provide additional benefits and help customise life insurance according to your needs. For instance, if you have a traditional life insurance policy, you can include riders, like critical illness cover, a waiver of premium, accident, disability cover, etc., in the plan to maximise coverage.

Think Long Term

You might think you can access life insurance benefits after just five years of payments, but that's not how life insurance works. These plans are intended for long-term saving and protection, providing greater benefits when held over a longer period.

Review Tax Benefits Periodically

Life insurance can be a way to save money on your taxes. Hence, evaluating and understanding the deductions that your insurance policy allows is important. You can use deductions on the premium you paid for life insurance.

How to Customise a Life

Insurance Plan in India?

You can follow these simple steps to customise a life insurance plan in India:

Step 1: Visit your insurance company's official website and log in to your account using the credentials.

Step 2: Select your insurance plan option and customise the plan by changing the sum assured, adding riders and other relevant amendments.

Step 3: Select the payment method and click the ‘Pay' option to make payment via your debit card, credit card or UPI.

Step 4: You will receive the term insurance policy in your registered email address after payment.

Keep in mind that this is a generic procedure to buy a term insurance policy in India, which may differ from one insurer to another.

Final Words

Overall, when you follow these hacks, you can increase the coverage of your existing life insurance policy and safeguard your family. Hence, you must review your policy periodically to fulfil your financial goals easily. You must also understand the features, coverage, tax benefits and other significant factors to maximise the coverage.