Waterlogging, traffic snarls all over Delhi after heavy rainfall

New Delhi, Jul 31: Many parts of the national capital were inundated following a spell of heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening, causing massive traffic snarls in several areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in just one hour.

Although there was no official confirmation that it was actually a “cloudburst”, the IMD defines the phenomenon as more than 100 mm of precipitation within an hour.

As Delhi witnessed widespread waterlogging, the traffic police issued an advisory asking commuters to avoid certain roads.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X', the police said traffic movement was hit in the carriageway from Moolchand towards Chirag Delhi and in both the carriageways on Anuvrat Marg due to heavy waterlogging.

Vehicular movement was also affected on the Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Chirag Delhi towards Nehru Place due to waterlogging under the Savitri flyover, it said in a post.

According to an advisory, due to waterlogging at the Chatta Rail Chowk, traffic movement has been hit on Syama Prasad Mukherjee Marg.

Traffic was being diverted from the Chatta Rail red light and Lothian Road. Commuters coming from NS Marg towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate can take Kodia Pul, Mori Gate Boulevard Road, the traffic police said.

It also said that vehicular movement was affected on Mahatma Gandhi Marg due to waterlogging at Nigam Bodh Ghat. Traffic was being diverted from Chandgi Ram Akhara.

Police also mentioned alternative routes and diversions imposed for commuters to consider given the waterlogging and traffic snarls.

Visuals showed waterlogged streets at Connaught Place and in the Kamla Nagar area near Delhi University's North Campus.

Nitin Gupta, president of the Kamla Nagar Traders' Association, said, “Waterlogging is normal in the area during the rainy season. Water has also entered several shops in the market.”