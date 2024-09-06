back to top
    Terrorist associate arrested with hand grenade

    Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against terrorism, Pulwama Police arrested a terrorist associate during a Naka checking at Karimabad crossing, where the suspect was intercepted. The arrested individual has been identified as Arsalan Ahmad Sheikh, S/O Mushtaq Ahmad Sheikh, R/O Karimabad.

    During the search, a hand grenade was recovered from the possession of the suspect. Investigations revealed that the accused had planned to lob the grenade at the Naka party, posing a serious threat to security forces and public safety. The timely action by the Pulwama police thwarted the attack, preventing any potential loss of life or injury.

    Accordingly, a case has been registered under FIR No. 182/2024, under Sections 4/5 explosives act and sec 18, 23 of UAPA act in PS Pulwama. The investigation has been set into motion to uncover further details and possible links to other terror activities in the area.

