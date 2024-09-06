back to top
Search
    JammuFire breaks out near Bahu Plaza, Jammu
    JammuJammu KashmirToday's Stories

    Fire breaks out near Bahu Plaza, Jammu

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    , Sept 5: A fire broke out in the Bahu Plaza in Jammu on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the fire and emergency services.

    Fire tenders rushed to the Gupta Tower as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the second floor of the building, which houses numerous private offices.

    Though the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities confirmed that all individuals inside the building were safely evacuated.

    There were no immediate reports of injuries, and emergency personnel, along with the police, were on-site to manage the situation and ensure a smooth evacuation.

    Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control after a coordinated effort.

    Several fire engines remained at the scene to ensure the situation was fully under control and to prevent any further flare-ups.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Next Govt in J&K will be of ‘nationalist’ people, ‘not anti-nationals’: Ram Madhav
    Next article
    Terrorist associate arrested with hand grenade
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 6: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party...

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star campaigners for phase 2

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 6: The Bharatiya Janata Party released its...

    No one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir: Nityanand

    Northlines Northlines -
    Patna, Sep 5: Union Minister of State for Home...

    Terrorist associate arrested with hand grenade

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar: In a major breakthrough against terrorism, Pulwama Police...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-Americans Make TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star...