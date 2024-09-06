Fire breaks out near Bahu Plaza, Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 5: A fire broke out in the Bahu Plaza in Jammu on Thursday, prompting a swift response from the fire and emergency services.

Fire tenders rushed to the Gupta Tower as thick plumes of smoke billowed from the second floor of the building, which houses numerous private offices.

Though the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, authorities confirmed that all individuals inside the building were safely evacuated.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and emergency personnel, along with the police, were on-site to manage the situation and ensure a smooth evacuation.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control after a coordinated effort.

Several fire engines remained at the scene to ensure the situation was fully under control and to prevent any further flare-ups.