No one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir: Nityanand

Patna, Sep 5: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday said that no one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to news persons at Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport here, Rai said that no one can dare to restore article 370 and categorically stated that people would not tolerate those advocating for two symbols and two chiefs.

He said this while retorting sharply at a recent statement of National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who had stated to move the Supreme Court for restoring Article 370.

Training his gun towards the alliance of Congress with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference party , Rai asked Congress to explain whether it agreed with the poll planks of Abdullah.

Congress was also talking about bringing back Article 370 after coming to power, he said categorically stating that no one can bring it back again.

The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wiped out such a major black spot from the country.

Describing Congress and NC tie-up as an outcome of their appeasement policy, he alleged that both are power hungry and had no interest with the culture and prosperity of the country. The people of Kashmir will never tolerate such leaders, Nityanand quipped.

Speaking about local politics, the Union Minister said that the activists of RJD were creating a nuisance since long under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and it has become the culture of the party.

As it is, Yadav, before taking up his proposed Yatra (March) had asked his party workers to avoid creating nuisance.

According to the Union Minister avoiding nuisance was impossible for the RJD workers.

Rai said the RJD people neither will give up their attitude not they have any interest with the development of the state.