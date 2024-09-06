back to top
Search
    IndiaNo one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir: Nityanand
    IndiaToday's Stories

    No one can bring back Article 370 in Jammu and Kashir: Nityanand

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Patna, Sep 5: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai on Thursday  said that no one can bring back Article 370 in and .

    Talking to news persons at Jaiprakash Narayan International Airport here, Rai said that no one can dare to restore article 370 and categorically stated that people would not tolerate those advocating for two symbols and two chiefs.

    He said this while retorting sharply at a recent statement of National Conference leader and former Jammu  and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah who had stated to move  the Supreme Court for restoring  Article 370.

    Training his gun towards the alliance of Congress with Farooq Abdullah's National Conference party , Rai asked Congress to explain whether it agreed with the poll planks of Abdullah.

    Congress was also talking about bringing back Article 370 after coming to power, he said categorically stating that no one can bring it back again.

    The BJP leader said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wiped out such a major black spot from the country.

    Describing Congress and NC tie-up as an outcome of their appeasement policy, he alleged that both are power hungry and had no interest with the and prosperity of the country. The people of Kashmir will never tolerate such leaders, Nityanand quipped.

    Speaking about local , the Union Minister said that the activists of RJD were creating a nuisance since long under the leadership of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav and it has become the culture of the party.

    As it is, Yadav, before taking up his proposed Yatra (March) had asked his party workers to avoid creating nuisance.

    According to the Union Minister avoiding nuisance was impossible for the RJD workers.

    Rai said the RJD people neither will give up their attitude not they have any interest with the development of the state.

     

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Terrorist associate arrested with hand grenade
    Next article
    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star campaigners for phase 2
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Fire breaks out near Bahu Plaza, Jammu

    Northlines Northlines -
    JAMMU, Sept 5: A fire broke out in the...

    Next Govt in J&K will be of ‘nationalist’ people, ‘not anti-nationals’: Ram Madhav

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu: BJP National General Secretary, Ram Madhav on Thursday...

    Raina files nomination from Nowshera

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Sep 5: Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder...

    People of J&K owners of their land: Farooq

    Northlines Northlines -
    Srinagar, Sep 5: People of Jammu and Kashmir are...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indian-Americans Make TIME 100 Most Influential People in AI 2024

    Kharge, Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka on Congress’s star campaigner list for J&K

    J&K Assembly election: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah among BJP’s star...