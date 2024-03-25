Search
India"Terrorism Cannot Be Excused Through Language", Says EAM Jaishankar 
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

“Terrorism Cannot Be Excused Through Language”, Says EAM Jaishankar 

By: Northlines

Date:

Singapore, Mar 25: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar made a clear statement on terrorism while addressing the Indian community in Singapore, conveying that one cannot justify or defend terrorist acts by using different explanations or languages. 

In a veiled reference to countries blocking UNSC resolutions against known terrorists, the Minister said “a terrorist is a terrorist in any language.” He emphasized that the community must unite in rejecting all forms of terrorism without exception. 

During the question and answer session, a member asked Dr. Jaishankar about 's diplomatic approach to sensitive issues that involve differing viewpoints. The Minister acknowledged differences in view due cultural diversity but said there is consensus on certain unambigious matters like counter-terrorism.

Recalling close India-Singapore ties, Dr. Jaishankar said the relationship began during India's freedom struggle when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose established the Indian Army from Singapore. He lauded Singapore's support for India's global rise in trade and . The Minister underscored how India is a trusted partner, supplying vaccines to 100+ nations during the pandemic and assisting countries in times of crises through humanitarian aid.

Dr Jaishankar updated the diaspora on India's speedy infrastructure growth and highlighted key aspects of a stronger, more confident ‘Global India' – one that safeguards citizens abroad, brings students back from conflict zones, and stands up for its interests while being a friend to all. The address resonated well with the Indian community in Singapore.

SEO Title: EAM Jaishankar asserts terrorism cannot be excused through language or explanations at Singapore event
SEO Description: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said one cannot defend or justify terrorism by using different languages or explanations, in an apparent message to countries blocking anti-terror resolutions. The Minister was addressing the Indian community in Singapore. 
SEO Slug/Keyword: jaishankar singapore terrorism language counter-terrorism

Previous article
Mahakal Temple Fire: 14 Injured, CM Announces Assistance Of Rs 1 Lakh Each, Free Treatment
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Mahakal Temple Fire: 14 Injured, CM Announces Assistance Of Rs 1 Lakh Each, Free Treatment

Northlines Northlines -
UJJAIN, Mar 25: Fourteen priests, including ‘sevaks’ (assistants), were...

Govt grants leave to in-service candidates for CCE Mains Exam

Northlines Northlines -
A copy of the communication has been sent to...

Shiv Sena burns photo of NC leader Abdullah over Maharashtra Bhavan remark

Northlines Northlines -
Thane: Activists of Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday...

Art- 370 Prevented Extension of Progressive Laws to Jammu Kashmir: Jaishankar

Northlines Northlines -
Singapore, Mar 24: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Mahakal Temple Fire: 14 Injured, CM Announces Assistance Of Rs 1...

How Director Blessy and Prithviraj Faced Big Challenges in Adapting Malayalam...

Drama unfolds as Hardik Pandya returns to Ahmedabad but Titans pip...