“Terrorism Cannot Be Excused Through Language”, Says EAM Jaishankar 

Singapore, Mar 25: External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar made a clear statement on terrorism while addressing the Indian community in Singapore, conveying that one cannot justify or defend terrorist acts by using different explanations or languages.



In a veiled reference to countries blocking UNSC resolutions against known terrorists, the Minister said “a terrorist is a terrorist in any language.” He emphasized that the international community must unite in rejecting all forms of terrorism without exception.



During the question and answer session, a member asked Dr. Jaishankar about India's diplomatic approach to sensitive issues that involve differing viewpoints. The Minister acknowledged differences in view due cultural diversity but said there is consensus on certain unambigious matters like counter-terrorism.



Recalling close India-Singapore ties, Dr. Jaishankar said the relationship began during India's freedom struggle when Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose established the Indian National Army from Singapore. He lauded Singapore's support for India's global rise in trade and business. The Minister underscored how India is a trusted partner, supplying vaccines to 100+ nations during the pandemic and assisting countries in times of crises through humanitarian aid.



Dr Jaishankar updated the diaspora on India's speedy infrastructure growth and highlighted key aspects of a stronger, more confident ‘Global India' – one that safeguards citizens abroad, brings students back from conflict zones, and stands up for its interests while being a friend to all. The address resonated well with the Indian community in Singapore.



