“Holi Promotes Love, Unity, Brotherhood Among People”: President Murmu

New Delhi, Mar 25: President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her greetings to citizens on the eve of Holi and said the festival promotes a feeling of love, unity and brotherhood among people.

“On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I extend my greetings and best wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad,” the President said in a message on Sunday.

The president upheld the spirit of the Holi festival in her message and said, “Holi is a vibrant and joyous festival, which infuses hope and enthusiasm into our lives. Various colours of Holi symbolise the diversity of our country. This festival promotes feelings of love, unity and brotherhood among the people. This festival also inspires us to strengthen our cultural heritage.”

“May this festival of colours bring happiness into everyone's life and motivate all of us to work towards nation-building with new zeal,” she added.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah conveyed his greetings to the people on the festival of colours, Holi, wishing happiness, prosperity, harmony and new energy in everyone's life. “Best wishes to all of you on the festival of Holi. May this festival of colours infuse joy, enthusiasm and new energy into your life. Happy Holi!” Rajnath Singh posted from his handle on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings to the country's citizens on the eve of Holi on Sunday.

In a post on social media platform, X, PM Modi said, “I extend my Holi wishes to all my fellow citizens of the country.”

“May this traditional festival, ornamented with colours of affection and harmony, bring new energy and enthusiasm into all your lives,” he said.

Holi, a festival celebrated with as much fervour in the country as it is overseas, will be marked on March 25, Monday, this year.

The festival is preceded by a ritual of lighting bonfires called ‘Holika Dahan', signifying the burning of the demon Holika.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Krishna, who is believed to have spent a considerable amount of time in a region called Braj in Uttar Pradesh. It not only replicates the spirit of Holi but also impersonates the timeless love of Radha and Krishna. (AGENCIES)