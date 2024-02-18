Ten days to Airlines in India to comply 30 minutes Baggage Delivery Times

BCAS to put all of the safeguards into effect by February 26, 2024.

Seven airlines—Air India, Indigo, Akasa, SpiceJet, Vistara, Air India Express Connect, and Air India Express—have been contacted by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security to take the necessary steps to guarantee that the final bag is delivered within thirty minutes in accordance with the Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement's (OMDA) service quality requirements.

Airlines have been urged by BCAS to put all of the safeguards into effect by February 26, 2024, or within ten days.

In January 2024, BCAS initiated a continuous experiment to track the arrival time of baggage at six key airport belts.

All airlines' performance has been tracked weekly since the start of the evaluation process, and while it has improved, it still falls short of the requirements.

According to the regulations, the first bag must reach the baggage belt within ten minutes of the aircraft engine being turned off, and the last suitcase must arrive within thirty minutes.

Six significant airports presently carry out the aforementioned monitoring; however, BCAS has instructed the airlines to make sure that the required levels are met at every airport they fly into.