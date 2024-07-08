back to top
    Telecom Infrastructure For Amarnath Yatra Spruced Up: DoT

    By: Northlines

    New Delhi, Jul 8: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on Monday announced significant improvements in telecom infrastructure for to ensure seamless mobile connectivity for pilgrims.

    In collaboration with major telecom operators, including Airtel, BSNL, and Reliance Jio, the infrastructure has been upgraded to provide continuous coverage along the yatra routes, according to an official release.
    To ensure seamless mobile connectivity, a total of 82 sites (Airtel, RJIL and BSNL) will be active, an official release said.
    “A total of 31 new sites have been installed along the Yatra routes, increasing the total number from 51 in 2023 to 82 in 2024. This enhancement aims to provide seamless mobile connectivity to the pilgrims and public,” it said.
    The routes from Lakhanpur to Qazigund and from Qazigund to Pahalgam and Baltal are fully covered with 2G, 3G, 4G, including 5G , at many places for pilgrims and the public.
    Further, some key points of SIM distribution centres have been added to extend telecom facilitation to pilgrims, it said.
    “The DoT remains committed to ensure a smooth and connected experience for all participants of the Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2024, leveraging advanced telecom technologies to support this important pilgrimage,” the release said.

    Man Uses Bitcoin Trade To Fund Terrorism And Mass Violence In J&K :SIA
