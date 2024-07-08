PM To Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet On July 27

back to top
    NEW DELHI, July 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair NITI Aayog's ninth Governing Council meeting on July 27, which will discuss the ‘Vikshit Bharat@2047' document to make a developed nation, a senior government official said on Monday.
    The council, the apex body of NITI Aayog, includes all state Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union ministers. Modi is the Chairman of NITI Aayog.
    NITI Aayog's Governing Council will meet on July 27.
    “Ahead of the Council meeting, Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will likely give a glimpse of the Viksit Bharat vision and action plan in the on July 23,” the official said.
    A vision document is being prepared for India to become a developed of USD 30 trillion by 2047, the 100th year of its independence.
    In 2023, NITI Aayog was entrusted with the task of consolidating the 10 sectoral thematic visions into a combined vision for Viksit Bharat @2047. The vision encompasses various aspects of development, including economic growth, social progress, environmental sustainability, and good governance, among others.

