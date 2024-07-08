back to top
    J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Withdraws Security Cover Of 57 VIPs Including Politicians, Ex-Judges

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    SRINAGAR, July 8: In a significant move, the and Government has withdrawn the security cover for 57 VIPs, including prominent political leaders, former judges, police officers, and journalists.

    The State Level Committee, after much consideration, decided on March 30 to remove security and guards from these VIPs. Among those affected are former ADGP Law and Order Munir Ahmad Khan, who is currently a member of the socially and educationally backward classes, and Junaid Mattoo, former Mayor of Srinagar.
    Other notable figures losing their security cover include former Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir, retired Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir, Farooq Ahmad Shah, a retired IAS officer and current NC leader, former MP Sharif Din Shariq, former MLA Mohammad Shafi Uri, and former ministers Javed Mustafa Mir, M Ashraf Mir, and Imran Raza Ansari.
    This decision impacts several other prominent individuals as well.

    PM To Chair NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet On July 27
