    Kulgam Encounter Lance Naik Pradeep Nain Cremated In His Native Village In Haryana

    By: Northlines

    CHANDIGARH, July 8: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in   and 's Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in 's Jind district on Monday.

    Several mourners turned up to pay their last respect to the martyr.
    Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta was also present when the mortal remains of Nain (27), a para commando, were consigned to flames.
    After receiving the news of his martyrdom, his parents, sister and wife were inconsolable.
    Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.
    Two Army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists.

    J&K Govt Order :J&K Govt Withdraws Security Cover Of 57 VIPs Including Politicians, Ex-Judges
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

