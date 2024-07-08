Kulgam Encounter Lance Naik Pradeep Nain Cremated In His Native Village In Haryana

CHANDIGARH, July 8: The mortal remains of Lance Naik Pradeep Nain, who was killed in action in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, were consigned to flames with full military honours at his native village in Haryana's Jind district on Monday.

Several mourners turned up to pay their last respect to the martyr.

Haryana Minister Kamal Gupta was also present when the mortal remains of Nain (27), a para commando, were consigned to flames.

After receiving the news of his martyrdom, his parents, sister and wife were inconsolable.

Six terrorists were killed and two soldiers laid down their lives in twin encounters in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district. The encounters in the two villages of Kulgam district began on Saturday.

Two Army soldiers, including an elite para commando, laid down their lives while battling the terrorists.