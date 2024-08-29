back to top
Search
    IndiaTeenager girl with low vision in one eye treated successfully with plasma...
    India

    Teenager girl with low vision in one eye treated successfully with plasma exchange therapy

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Coresspondent

    Bathinda: A 14-year-old girl suffering from low vision in the left eye was treated with therapeutic plasma exchange therapy at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Bathinda recently.

    The girl was also suffering from headache and chronic thyroid disease. Dr. Pallav Jain neurologist conducted an MRI of the girl, where she  was found to have mild vision in the left eye. She was started on steroid therapy and showed mild improvement in 3-4 days. During the treatment, the girl's MOG antibodies report came positive and she was put on therapeutic plasma exchange therapy. The treatment was performed on alternative days 7 times and her eyesight improved significantly, said Dr. Jain.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    PNB promotes healthy living on National Sports Day
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    LIC hands over dividend cheque to GoI

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Coresspondent New Delhi: Siddhartha Mohanty, CEO & MD, LIC...

    Industry came forward for rules on small, medium REITs: SEBI Chief

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent MUMBAI: SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch on Thursday...

    Fitch retains India rating at ‘BBB-‘ with stable outlook

    Northlines Northlines -
    Agencies NEW DELHI: Global rating agency Fitch on Thursday affirmed...

    Final guidelines on project loans likely in 2-3 months: RBI official

    Northlines Northlines -
    NL Corresspondent Mumbai, Aug 29: The final project loan guidelines...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    PNB promotes healthy living on National Sports Day

    LIC hands over dividend cheque to GoI

    Industry came forward for rules on small, medium REITs: SEBI...