Teenager girl with low vision in one eye treated successfully with plasma exchange therapy

Bathinda: A 14-year-old girl suffering from low vision in the left eye was treated with therapeutic plasma exchange therapy at Max Super Specialty Hospital, Bathinda recently.
The girl was also suffering from headache and chronic thyroid disease. Dr. Pallav Jain neurologist conducted an MRI of the girl, where she was found to have mild vision in the left eye. She was started on steroid therapy and showed mild improvement in 3-4 days. During the treatment, the girl's MOG antibodies report came positive and she was put on therapeutic plasma exchange therapy. The treatment was performed on alternative days 7 times and her eyesight improved significantly, said Dr. Jain.
NL Corresspondent
