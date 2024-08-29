back to top
    PNB promotes healthy living on National Sports Day

    Tawi: Punjab Bank (PNB), nation's leading public sector bank, on Thursday celebrated the National Day with enthusiasm at its Headquarters in New Delhi and across Zonal Offices in the country. As part of the celebration, employees took a health pledge, committing to prioritising their well-being by dedicating at least 30 minutes each day to exercise.Speaking on the occasion, Shri Bibhu Prasad Mahapatra, Executive Director, Punjab National Bank, said, “Health is more than just physical fitness; it's about mental well-being too. No matter how busy life gets, it's crucial to make time for yourself and your passions. When we stop making excuses, we unlock our full potential. Whether we win or lose, the true victory lies in participation and embracing a healthier lifestyle. “To celebrate the occasion, PNB also organized a range of sporting events, including Table Tennis, Badminton, and plank competitions, encouraging employees to engage in physical activities and fostering a sense of teamwork and camaraderie. These activities highlighted the importance of regular exercise in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle.PNB's initiative on National Sports Day underscores the bank's dedication to employee welfare, recognizing that a healthy and active workforce is essential to overall productivity and well-being. Through these efforts, PNB continues to nurture a of health, teamwork, and physical fitness within the organization.

    Previous article
    LIC hands over dividend cheque to GoI
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

