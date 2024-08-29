LIC celebrates National Sports Day

Mumbai: LIC is celebrating NationalSports Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey
Legend Major Dhyan Chand from 26th August to 31st August, 2024.During this period various offices of the Corporation will conduct indoor/outdoor sportsactivity during any one day to encourage employees to involve fitness activities in dailywalks of life.In the spirit of celebration, all employees of the Corporation will take the FIT IndiaFitness Pledge on 29.08.2024.In Mumbai, LIC will organize Fit India Walkathon on 31.08.2024 and celebrate the value of living a physically active and healthy lifestyle.
Agencies
