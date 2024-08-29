back to top
    LIC celebrates National Sports Day
    India

    LIC celebrates National Sports Day

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    NL Coresspondent

    Mumbai: LIC is celebrating Day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Hockey

    Legend Major Dhyan Chand from 26th August to 31st August, 2024.During this period various offices of the Corporation will conduct indoor/outdoor sportsactivity during any one day to encourage employees to involve fitness activities in dailywalks of life.In the spirit of celebration, all employees of the Corporation will take the FIT IndiaFitness Pledge on 29.08.2024.In Mumbai, LIC will organize Fit Walkathon on 31.08.2024 and celebrate the value of living a physically active and healthy lifestyle.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

