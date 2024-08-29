back to top
    DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India Express
    India

    DGCA slaps Rs 10 lakh fine on Air India Express

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Agencies

    NEW DELHI: Aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Air Express for non-payment of compensation to passengers for cancelled flights.

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) carried out an inspection as per Annual Surveillance Programme (ASP) 2024 of scheduled domestic operators in June. This was in respect of norms pertaining to facilities and compensation that are to be provided to passengers.

    “During the surveillance inspection of the airlines, it was observed that Air India Express was not complying with the provisions of CAR Section-3, Series M, Part IV,” DGCA said in a release.

