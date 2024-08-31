back to top
Search
    TechnologyTech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back
    Technology

    Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Tech Job Cuts Hit New High in August as 27K Workers Impacted

    The month of August saw a record number of layoffs in the sector, with an estimated 27,000 professionals losing their as major corporations scaled back their workforces. This represents the highest monthly figure since January, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing the industry.

    Leading the wave of reductions were Intel and Cisco, who together parted ways with over 20,000 employees as each company works to realign resources and cut expenses. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger cited the need for “bolder actions” to address financial outcomes as they unveiled plans to reduce headcount by 15%. Meanwhile, Cisco's move marked their second round of layoffs this year.

    Several other notable players also announced substantial downsizing. German chipmaker Infineon cut 1,400 roles globally seeking improved efficiency. IBM shed over 1,000 jobs from their China operations amid restructuring. And Canadian online food delivery service SkipTheDishes eliminated close to 800 positions domestically and abroad.

    The rise in layoffs is attributed mainly to strategic decisions for long-term viability. Tightening budgets and weaker economic projections are compelling companies to make difficult workforce adjustments now to safeguard future growth. The high-tech domain remains in flux as priorities pivot towards more lucrative sectors such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

    While job losses on this scale significantly impact those displaced, it also opens new doors for professionals to upgrade skills matching emerging industry needs. By focusing educational efforts on in-demand fields primed for expansion, those affected can position themselves for upcoming opportunities. With change comes opportunity – this period calls for adaptability and resilience as technology continues shaping our in exciting new ways.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Premier League clubs flex financial muscles on record-breaking transfer deadline day
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Brazil’s Supreme Court Bans X (formerly Twitter), Imposes VPN Fines.

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a decision that has generated widespread discussion, Brazil's...

    How Excessive Reliance on AI Could Negatively Impact Mental Health and Well-Being

    Northlines Northlines -
    While Artificial Intelligence continues to impress with its rapidly...

    RBI and NPCI introduce cardless cash deposits via UPI at ATMs

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a major step towards financial inclusion, customers can...

    Midjourney Announces Plans to Enter Hardware Space with AI-Powered Devices

    Northlines Northlines -
    "AI Image Generator Midjourney Looking to Enter Hardware Space" One...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Premier League clubs flex financial muscles on record-breaking transfer deadline day

    Major player transfers on final day of summer transfer window in...

    Can an Apple a Day Do More Than Keep the Doctor...