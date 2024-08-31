Tech layoffs hit 27,000 in August as major firms scale back

Tech Job Cuts Hit New High in August as 27K Workers Impacted

The month of August saw a record number of layoffs in the technology sector, with an estimated 27,000 professionals losing their jobs as major corporations scaled back their workforces. This represents the highest monthly figure since January, underscoring the ongoing challenges facing the industry.

Leading the wave of reductions were Intel and Cisco, who together parted ways with over 20,000 employees as each company works to realign resources and cut expenses. Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger cited the need for “bolder actions” to address financial outcomes as they unveiled plans to reduce headcount by 15%. Meanwhile, Cisco's move marked their second round of layoffs this year.

Several other notable players also announced substantial downsizing. German chipmaker Infineon cut 1,400 roles globally seeking improved efficiency. IBM shed over 1,000 jobs from their China operations amid restructuring. And Canadian online food delivery service SkipTheDishes eliminated close to 800 positions domestically and abroad.

The rise in layoffs is attributed mainly to strategic decisions for long-term viability. Tightening budgets and weaker economic projections are compelling companies to make difficult workforce adjustments now to safeguard future growth. The high-tech domain remains in flux as priorities pivot towards more lucrative sectors such as AI, cloud and cybersecurity.

While job losses on this scale significantly impact those displaced, it also opens new doors for professionals to upgrade skills matching emerging industry needs. By focusing educational efforts on in-demand fields primed for expansion, those affected can position themselves for upcoming opportunities. With change comes opportunity – this period calls for adaptability and resilience as technology continues shaping our world in exciting new ways.