Premier League clubs flex financial muscles on record-breaking transfer deadline day

Premier League Clubs Flex Financial Muscles on Busy Transfer Deadline Day

The summer transfer window slammed shut last Friday with Premier League clubs once again flexing their financial strength, as about $2.6 billion was spent on new player signings. Here is a run-down of all the ins and outs across England's top flight as clubs looked to strengthen their squads ahead of the season restart.

Arsenal were active in the market, bringing in defensive reinforcements in Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna and Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad. They also captured goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford. Out wide, young stars Emile Smith Rowe and Fabio Vieira moved to Fulham and Porto respectively.

At Bournemouth, big-money moves saw Evanilson join from Porto and Leeds' Luis Sinisterra arrive. Enes Unal and German defender Dean Huijsen also signed, while Dominic Solanke switched to Tottenham.

Brighton added attacking options in Georginio Rutter from Leeds and Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbache. Youngsters Amario Cozier-Duberry and Ibrhaim Osman also signed. Key departures were Denis Undav to Stuttgart and Marc Leonard to Birmingham.

Chelsea spent big on Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid, bolstering their frontline. Leicester's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Villareal's Filip Jorgensen also signed. big-name exits included Romelu Lukaku to Napoli and Christian Pulisic to Barcelona.

Crystal Palace brought in proven talents in Ismaila Sarr from Marseille and Daichi Kamada from Lazio. Long-serving defender Joachim Andersen left for Fulham.

Everton captured striker Iliman Ndiaye from Marseille and midfielder Jesper Lindstrom from Napoli. Amadou Onana switched to Aston Villa in a large fee.

Fulham were active, with Joachim Andersen and Emile Smith Rowe arriving from Crystal Palace and Arsenal respectively. Teenager Luke Harris signed from Birmingham City's academy.

Ipswich Town bolstered their attack with Chelsea youngster Omari Hutchinson and seasoned pros Sammie Szmodics and Dara O'Shea. Key loanees included Kalvin Phillips from Manchester City.

Leicester added Bilal En Khannouss from Genk and American striker Daryl Dike from West Brom. Jordan Ayew and Dennis Praet exited.

Liverpool captured midfielders Giorgi Mamardashvilli from Valencia and Federico Chiesa from Juventus. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left for Dinamo Zagreb.

Manchester City brought in striker Savinho from Girona but sold Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid. Young fullback Yan Couto joined Borussia Dortmund on loan.

Manchester United signed defenders Leny Yoro from Lille and Matthijs de Ligt from Bayern Munich. Aaron Wan-Bissaka switched to West Ham and Hannibal Mejbri left on loan.

Newcastle added Chelsea youngster Lewis Hall and goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Nottingham Forest. Veteran striker Chris Wood joined for a sizable fee.

Nottingham Forest were the busiest, capturing Nikola Milenkovic from Fiorentina among others. Moussa Niakhate left for Lyon in a large transfer.

Tottenham spent big on Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke and young prospect Archie Gray from Leeds. Tanguy Ndombele moved to Nice permanently.

West Ham brought in defenders Max Kilman from Wolves and Jean-Clair Todibo from Nice. Flynn Downes joined from Southampton.

Wolverhampton Wanderers added Braga prospect Rodrigo Gomes and loaned in Tommy Doyle from Manchester City. Key man Pedro Neto left for Chelsea in an eight-figure move.